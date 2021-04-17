The District at Eastover hosts charity event for Mississippi Children’s Hospital

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – People had the chance to go “over the edge” at The District at Eastover in Flowood on Saturday.

They rappelled down the five-story one Eastover Center all to raise money for Mississippi’s only children’s hospital here in Jackson.

Last year’s event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Attendees said they were excited to see those who rapelled down the building because of the unique experience.

12 News morning show anchor Chloe Ortega took part in the event and got to rappel down the building for a good cause.