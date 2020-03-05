The First Bank donates $150,000 for Bower Athletic Academic Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The First Bank presented Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain with $150,000 on Thursday. The money will be used for the construction of the Bower Athletic Academic Center within the Cook Library.
The Bower Academic Center will be 18,000 square feet upon its completion at the end of July. Student athletes will be required to enroll in a financial literacy program created by The First Bank and USM. As freshmen, they will learn the basics of finance. Junior and senior year students will learn finical skills that will help them after leaving the university.
The renovation of Bower Athletic Academic center will cost a total $1.7 million, which is a portion of the $9.23 million worth of renovations that entire Cook Library will undergo.