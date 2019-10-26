The Friends of Fallen Riders educate teens about domestic violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Friends of Fallen Riders are not gearing up to hop on motorcycles, instead, they are pumping their brakes to highlight domestic violence and human trafficking in an all-day affair Saturday.

The motorists are hosting a cookout for families, teens and community members from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Harley Davidson along I-55 Frontage Road to bring awareness to a crime that is oftentimes unreported.

After the cookout, the Friends of Fallen Riders will ride to the parking lot of Comfort Inn located at 465 Briarwood Drive in Jackson, Miss. where the Light in the Night block party will be held for all to enjoy tonight.