JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Friends of the USA IBC provide support to the USA International Ballet Competition financially through fundraisers and by volunteering.

They’ll be hosting their annual membership party Thursday, November 21 to raise money for the competition.

The Friends organization also strives to increase awareness of the USA IBC, as well as provide an outlet for community involvement. For more information on how to become a member or get tickets to the party, click here.