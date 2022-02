Famed actor Michel Gill (“Mr. Robot,” “House of Cards”) talks about his breakout performances in HULU’s “The Dropout”(coming March 3rd) & HBO’s period drama “The Gilded Age”.

Gill has made appearances on a variety of television shows such as “The Good Wife,” “Person of Interest” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”, and can be found on Broadway in productions of “A Man of All Seasons” and “The Guardsman” to name a few.