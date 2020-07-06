The impact of COVID-19 on blood vessels

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Across what is now State Route 393 in Mississippi is the Nanih Waiya Mound. There is no other Native American mound site in Mississippi that holds the significance of Nanih Waiya, because this is where ancient Choctaw lore and legend says the Choctaw Nation was born.

Back before time wasn’t chopped into work weeks, the old stories say the ancestors of the Choctaw began moving east from the snows and mountains out west. And for about as long as the Israelites wandered the wilderness, the people followed the leanings of a pole until it remained upright.