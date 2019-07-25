The Judy Effect: Networking event for women

“Girl Code” is an organization committed to building healthy relationships among businesswomen in the state of Mississippi.

The organization is hosting an event called the “Judy Effect” this Sunday.

Raven Braden and Shurenthel Taylor joined WJTV 12’s Terrance Friday and Jade Bulecza to talk about the event.

The event is designed to give entrepreneurs or anyone in business insight into what everyday business practices could become with dedication and execution of planning.

Jesseca Dupart will be the keynote speaker.

She is a self-made multi-millionaire and has sold out tours across the United States, talking about her everyday business practices and how to grow and take a business to the next level.

Dupart is the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products and is known for her business and marketing practices.

Click here to purchase a ticket.