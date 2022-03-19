A Mississippi native, Thelma started out in the 60s performing in gospel music with the Art Reynolds Singers. She then signed to Capitol Records (home of the Beatles, Nat King Cole, and Nancy Wilson) in 1967 and had her first hit song called “Baby Mine.”

With Motown Records, Thelma claimed the top of the Pop, R&B, and Dance charts with her high-powered rendition of “Don’t Leave Me This Way.” That Gold Record classic gave Thelma the distinction of being the first solo female artist at Motown to win the Grammy Award for “Best R&B Female Vocal Performance.”