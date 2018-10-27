The O.T.: Mendenhall 22, Quitman 21

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - A former trooper pleads guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Mississippi State graduate and track star. Kyle Lee appeared in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court Friday, received his sentence and won't be going to prison.

With Lee pleading guilty, Toni Kersh says she can now move on, but she is forever torn over the loss of her daughter Kaelin. Kersh and her family have been in the fight for justice for Kaelin. Toni and Kaelin's Godmother Charlotte Collins were at Lee's hearing when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.