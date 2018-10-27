Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson/Hawkins
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
No prison time for Trooper involved in crash killing Kaelin Kersh
Top Stories
Man hit and killed while riding bicycle
Top Stories
3 teenagers drown in Mississippi’s Biloxi River
Delta pump advocates attend Extravaganza, but vendors expect losses from boycott
Mom reacts to sentencing of trooper in the death of Kaelin Kersh
Lowe’s to lay off thousands of workers
Politics
Neshoba County Fair
GOP Governor Debate
Mississippi Insight
Election
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Candidates for Governor
Top Stories
Democrat candidates for Governor push top issues and platforms in Warren County
Top Stories
Governor, AG candidates make final pitch at the Neshoba County Fair
Hosemann and Hughes Supporter Flood Neshoba County Fair
MS Wildlife Federation grants Delta pump advocate spot at Extravaganza
GOP Race for Secretary of State is filled with ‘attacks’
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
The Sports Zone
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Comic Con
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Pet of The Week
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!
The O.T.: Mendenhall 22, Quitman 21
News
by:
Samaria Terry
Posted:
Oct 27, 2018 / 04:45 AM UTC
/
Updated:
Oct 27, 2018 / 04:45 AM UTC
Mendenhall improves to 4-1 in Region 5-4A after defeating Quitman 22-21.