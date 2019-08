(Natchez MS) Natchez City Cemetery is like a city itself. It is spread out over a hundred acres with a population of well over 50 thousand. People who died in Natchez since 1822 are buried here. You will find them in everything from unmarked graves to magnificent crypts- and with beautiful monuments and statues to mark their final resting places with eloquent epitaphs that go on and on carved into their grave markers to memorialize their lives, all the way down to simple sentences. Like Louise. The Unfortunate. Louise “period” the unfortunate. Like “The Unfortunate” is the best thing they could remember about her.

Louise is buried right across a retaining wall from seven-year-old Rosalie Beekman. Rosalie was killed by a Civil War shell fragment from a bombardment of the city by a Union gunboat. Turns out little Rosalie was the only Civil War battle casualty in Natchez. A seven-year-old girl.