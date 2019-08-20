The O.T. Preview: 2019 Clinton Arrows

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Arrows are getting set to kick off the season Thursday in a heavyweight showdown with Pearl.

With several key returning playmakers including QB Caleb Miller, WR/CB E. Jai Mason, and WR Carsson DeYoung, to name a few, Clinton should be very dangerous this season.

“With the people we play and the grueling schedule…if we can stay halfway healthy we’re going to have a shot,” head coach Judd Boswell said. “We got a small group of seniors this year, we’re going to be lead by a lot of young dudes.”