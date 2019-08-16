The O.T. Preview: 2019 Lanier Bulldogs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Last season was the year of big time plays for the Lanier Bulldogs.

They scored 62 points in two different games last season, but fell in the first round of the 4A playoffs to Poplarville.

Head coach Michael Ashford said this is young team, but he’s excited to see this program return to high caliber play.

“One of the key players, running back/quarterback/linebacker is [William] Peels, wide receiver Michael Brown, just a few,” said Ashford. “Defensive back Jaylin Simmons and some few other young guys that is going to be stepping up this year.”

“This program has been down for a long time, we’ve been to the playoffs two years in a row. That’s part of the growing pains.”

The Bulldogs host Yazoo City in week one. The last times these two teams saw each other was back in 2012.