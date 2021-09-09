The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi receives funds from national anti-hunger organization

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – As the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi is one of 52 organizations to receive funding through a critical $2.5 million investment from MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger.

The national anti-hunger organization’s partnership grants will help stem the tide in persistent food insecurity that was exacerbated by pandemic-related shutdowns.

“With food insecurity being a continuing problem in Mississippi, exacerbated by the on-going COVID-19 challenges faced by our most vulnerable populations, The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi is excited with the furtherance of our partnership with MAZON. We have worked with MAZON for the past four years and have benefited from the level of generosity, professionalism and caring they bring to alleviating food insecurity in our state”, said Sandra Shelson, Executive Director of The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi.

The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi will use the grant funding to provide technical and financial assistance to communities hardest hit by food insecurity by creating or expanding farmers markets, and to provide aid to colleges and universities addressing food insecurity on their campuses.

The partnership grant is part of MAZON’s Emerging Advocacy Fund, a national initiative to increase or sustain staff capacity at anti-hunger organizations across the country to advance long-term solutions to hunger in local communities.

In Mississippi, approximately 20 percent of the population are experiencing hunger daily. Nationwide, the COVID pandemic and related shutdowns have doubled the number of people experiencing hunger in the United States from 40 million to 80 million.

