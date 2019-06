One of the best games of the NCAA tournament was Louisville versus Vanderbilt.

Vandy came back to win it in the 9th, but everyone was talking about Louisville’s starting pitcher Luke Smith, who pitched the game of his life and he let Vandy know about it — especially to Julian Infante, after he struck him out to end the 8th inning.

Noah & Samaria discuss Smith’s sportsmanship during the Sports Zone.