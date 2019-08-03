The Summer Classic Horse Show comes to Brandon

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Over 50 families benefited from much needed school supplies this afternoon, at a back-to-school bash in Ridgeland.

Prestige Realty and Investments hosted the event for kids, along with other area businesses.

In addition to the supplies, volunteers donated their time, with face painting, hotdogs and even a bounce house.

Melissa Reese of Prestige Realty and Investments said "I feel it's necessary, having multiple kids, you need that support."

Her colleague and fellow volunteer, Jeremiah Jones, said "We wanted to make it fun for the children before they go back to school, so we brought out the space jump, which came from Dixon Party Rentals. He donated his services and we appreciate that. We also wanted to make it fun with face painting..."

Those supplies came right on time, as many kids are just days away from their first day of a new school year.