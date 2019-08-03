BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Summer Classic Horse Show continues on Saturday morning in Brandon.
It’s part of a 3 day horse show meant to promote equestrianism within the state of Mississippi.
The show kicked off on Friday and is being held at the Rankin County Multipurpose Center Pavilion.
The show starts at 8:00 a.m. and continues until 5:00 p.m.
Another show will take place at the same location on Sunday.
The Summer Classic Horse Show comes to Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Summer Classic Horse Show continues on Saturday morning in Brandon.