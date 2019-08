Since the 1950s Lindsey’s lemonade stand has been leaving a sour-but-oh-so-good taste in the mouth of people at the Neshoba County Fair.

Between, the dirt, the sawdust and the temperatures, a tankard of the concoction is a recipe ensured to quench the parched and revive the weary. The third generation of lemon-masters are at the helm. The sugar water recipe is still a closely held secret. WJTV’s Tara Thomas gave a try in hopes of unlocking the sugary mystery.