The White House announces $1.8B to wage national war against opioids: Digital First

The White House announced $1.8 B in grants nationally to continue the fight against opioid addiction. A spokesperson noted the grants are ongoing and are doled out to each state based on population and the number of people in each area suffering from an addiction to opioids.

"In this effort, nothing is more important than defeating the opioid and addiction crisis."

Here in Mississippi, the latest round of funding represents $7.6-million to various centers and efforts statewide, bringing the total spent to combat addiction thus far, to $19.2-million.

Harbor House is one addiction and treatment center helping to lead the effort here in Jackson and around the state. Director Trost Friedler says this particular addiction has morphed drastically over the course of his 20 + year in the field of addiction and recovery.