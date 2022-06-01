JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thee Black Pride in Jxn is a new oral history project created to capture, preserve and share stories of Jackson’s Black LGBTQ community.

As attendees walk through the exhibit, personal experiences by four local LGBTQ members are shared in hopes to provide awareness and inclusion.

Jackson State University alumna Destiny Sears who is the exhibit’s creator said offering a space of inclusion was the goal.

“It was important to do this so that everybody can be seen, making sure everybody is seen and everybody story is heard because everybody wants to see a representation of themselves somewhere so I went and got that representation, so here we are.

The exhibit is open to the public at the Margaret Walker Center located on the campus of JSU.