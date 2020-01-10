Third suspect arrested for August 2018 double murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested a third suspect in connection to a double murder on West Street in August 2018.
26-year-old Anthony Brown has been charged with two counts of murder. He was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force.
Two prior arrests were made in June 2019 and August 2019.
Additionally, police arrested 23-year-old Jacara Johnson, 22-year-old Justin Brown, and 26-year-old Melondy Jennings. They are all charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder.
In August 2018, 22-year-old Nathaniel Rashad Allen and 26-year-old Kenyatta McGee were found dead inside of a vehicle with gunshot injuries.