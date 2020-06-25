Thomas ‘Snacks’ Lee to be honored by Mississippi Senate after wining ESPY

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thomas ‘Snacks’ Lee, winner of an ESPY award, will be honored by the Mississippi State on Thursday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m.
‘Snacks’ was nominated for this years Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment due to a crowd rousing 3-point shot he made at a Jackson State University basketball game in March.
