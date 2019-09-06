Thompson announces $12.5M in relief funds for roads

Funds to cover repairs to roads damaged by flooding

Congressman Bennie Thompson’s office announced $12.5-million in relief funds awarded to the Mississippi Department of Transportation to handle repairs to roads in counties affected by months of flooding.

Work will include anything necessary to restore highways to pre-disaster conditions.

The work will be conducted in counties primarily affected by more than seven months of severe flooding including; Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Humphreys, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Montgomery, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Rankin, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Tunica, Warren, Washington, Webster, Yalobusha, and Yazoo.