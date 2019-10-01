Thompson says Trump is ‘not concerned about the fact that he broke the law’; pushes impeachment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A top Mississippi Democrat is renewing his call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

This comes as President Trump asked the President of Ukraine to investigate former Vice-president Joe Biden and his son.

Representative Bennie Thompson says the Ukrainian phone call adds to his great concern of what he says is the administration’s disregard of the rule of law.

“This instance is one of national security but you basically tell a foreign country of you don’t do this favor for me I’m going to withhold resources that your country needs that’s not who we are,” Thompson said.

Thompson also expressed concerned about the president’s effort to identify the whistleblower who first alerted the world about the phone.

“The president was more concerned about who let the information out,” said Thompson. “He’s not concerned about the fact that he broke the law even to the point of saying what we use to do to people who tell things.”

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee also has an issue with the role the president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani has played in discussing investigations of American citizens with foreign governments.

“He shouldn’t be utilizing assets of the government because he’s the president’s but he’s his private lawyer, not the Attorney General,” he said.

The state’s only elected Washington Democrat says others involved included Attorney General William Barr is flawed in this investigation and there’s standard that needs to be held up.

“He was talking about more than foreign policy but the personal benefit for him as well as threatening a potential candidate for president the next year and want to hold that country hostage in terms of resources if they didn’t participate,” said Thompson.

Thompson urged his fellow Democrats to exercise their powers including holding people in contempt if there’s no cooperation.

Meantime – Ukraine’s president said today he was never pressured by the president – and said he has never met nor spoken with Rudy Giuliani.