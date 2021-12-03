Thousands expected at SWAC Championship in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a lot of excitement building in the capital city as Jackson State University makes its return to the SWAC Championship.

2013, that’s the last time JSU had a shot at the SWAC Title and 2007 is the last time the Tigers were the Champions of the SWAC.

Now in 2021, Jackson Sate fans said its time to show the SWAC conference who rocks the house.

Anticipation looms through the City of Jackson as fans prepare for Jackson State’s biggest game of the year.

Covered in Jackson State apparel, die-hard fan Kathy Cole is proud of the team’s performance this season.

“Great for the students. It’s great for everyone, fans as well. We’ve really been packing the house and hopefully we’ll do the same thing tomorrow.”

A packed Veterans Memorial Stadium means a significant economic boost for the metro area.

“We’re expecting about 4.7 million in economic impact,” said Yoland Moore of Visit Jackson.

Visit Jackson predicts an attendance upwards of 40,000 spectators. Small businesses also will capitalize from high volume turnouts.

“We doing some numbers. I don’t really want to say the numbers we’re doing but we doing some numbers.”

Hundreds of JSU fans were waiting outside of the stadium to claim their spot for tailgating.

“Man I’ve been out here for about an hour waiting to get in, but you know how it go,” said Larry Stewart.

For these fans, tailgating is tradition.

“I’m able to connect with all my family, people I don’t get to see, I get to see my parents’ friends and my JSU cousins that I met growing up over the years and it’s just a good time to eat food, connect, and watch our Tigers get ready,” said JSU student Taylor White.

And of course, the fans are expecting a big win.

Kick off for Saturday’s game is at 3:00 p.m. $20 shuttle services for the game will be offered at Smith Will Park to assist with the flow of traffic.