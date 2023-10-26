JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General Election is just a few weeks away, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund officials said thousands of Mississippians have been purged from the voter rolls.

According to officials, multiple counties throughout the state have been improperly purging voters, putting them on the inactive list or removing them without notice.

Organizers are urging all voters to check their registration status before heading to the polls.

“We have received reports about a variety of other problems that voters may face as they go out to vote in particular. In addition to the hundreds of polling location changes that occurred between the 2022 midterms and the August 2023 primary, we understand that even more polling locations have changed just since August, often with little or no notice to voters,” said Amir Badat, Voting Special Counsel/Manager of the Voting Defender and Prepared to Vote Project.

Danyelle Holmes with the Mississippi Poor Peoples Campaign said they will be focusing on getting voters back on the rolls within the next few days, in case there are runoff elections.