Thousands on Jackson’s well water system wrap up one week without service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Even those on the well water system in Jackson and Byram have gotten tied up in the cities water crisis with no clear timeframe on how long till it gets fixed or what needs to be replaced. Crews are still digging around the TV Rd. well, which distributes water to over 2,000 customers along with Maddox, Raymond, and TV Rd. communities. Going into day seven of little to no water pressure, people are demanding more accountability.

For seven months Tangela Williams and her son worked to turn their new home off Forest Hill Rd. into their dream house. But for the past week, simple house chores are becoming impossible to do without running water.

“This is actually clean bottled water I had used to pour and be up to date to be able to cook,” Williams demonstrated. “Here’s another bottle of water I have to use to drink, to cook, and all that because I have no water.”

After restoring running water to the well off Siwell Rd. contractors with Jackson are able to focus more on TV. Rd. But have many pipes to dig through and won’t know what needs to be fixed until Tuesday morning.

“It’s a very labor-intensive and tedious work in order to break down a well and determine the cause and then gets it repaired,” Dr. Charles Williams, City of Jackson Public Works Director, told us. “So, it takes some time, and we understand time is really not on our side because we have customers who are without water.”

For days, the Williams household has been unable to wash dishes, on top of going elsewhere to simply shower as early as 4:00 a.m. Even relying on rainwater saved in a trashcan to flush toilets.

“Even when they have the water giveaways it’s during work hours,” Tangela complained. “People at work we don’t have time to go get water. We’re working so that doesn’t do any good for those who work so we have to spend money on water.”

The water well on Siwell Rd. ended up needing a new pump to be fully repaired, which public works has yet to find. Until they do, the best scenarios on how to fix the TV Rd. well, remain unknown in case the same problem is causing its malfunctioning.

All Well customers along with TV and Siwell Rd. for the time being remain under a boil water notice. Tangela and her neighbors add that they’re unsure if they’ll continue to live in Jackson if this continues.