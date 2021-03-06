Thousands receive COVID-19 vaccine at Vaccination Day in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held a Vaccination Day in downtown Saturday for neighbors who wanted to get vaccinated.

“I’m gonna live in Jesus name.”

Thousands of people showed up to the Jackson Convention Complex ready to get vaccinated and return to a bit of normalcy.

“In my position I have to travel so I need to be free to roam the roads again,” said Bernadean Allen.

Some said they set their nerves aside to protect them and their family.

“At first I was nervous but I had to go on and make up my mind and get the shot,” said Wayne Holmes.

The City of Jackson’s goal was to vaccinate 2,000 people– all of the slots were filled. People are thankful to have the opportunity to get their first dose.

“I work nursing homes and in healthcare and I decided now to get my first dose and I’m just ecstatic.”

People who’ve already gotten their first dose came to support their family members and encouraged others to get vaccinated too.

“I think everybody should get the shot because COVID-19 is real. Nobody in my family had it, but I know people who did and I think if everybody gets the shot it’ll come it down,” said Easter Dixon.

Following their shots people said they feel good and can’t wait to be with family and friends again.