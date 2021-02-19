Thousands still without power in Mississippi on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Power companies are working to restore power to Mississippi companies after the winter storms this week.

Improvements are being made by crews. Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 51,000 outages on Friday morning compared to the more than 80,000 outages on Thursday.

Hinds County has the most customers without power, which is more than 22,000. Click here to view the outages from Entergy Mississippi.

Southern Pine Electric is reporting more than 10,000 outages. Click here to view the Southern Pine outages.