Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Thousands without power after storms move through Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:
Alcorn's Natchez campus closed Monday due to power outage (Image 1)_15427

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 8,000 power outages after storms moved through the state. Southern Pine is reporting more than 5,000 power outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outages. Click here to view the Southern Pine outages.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories