Three accused of introducing contraband into Raymond Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies charged a woman and two men for smuggling contraband into the Raymond Detention Center.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said they received information about an inmate, an outside source and a detention office being involved in the scheme.

Investigators said the inmate, 35-year-old Prince Johnson, his wife, 32-year-old Elizabeth Johnson, and the detention officer, 26-year-old Jeremy Pierre, conspired to bring in contraband into the facility. The contraband included cell phones, chargers and tobacco.

Prince Johnson

Elizabeth Johnson

Jeremy Pierre

According to deputies, multiple cash payments had been offered and accepted between the three suspects.

Investigators detained Elizabeth Johnson on March 21 to question her. She was later arrested for unrelated charges of prescription forgery and possession of a controlled substance. She was also charged with bribery, conspiracy and introduction of contraband to a correctional facility.

On March 23, 2020, Detention Officer Jeremy Pierre was detained and questioned by investigators. He was arrested and charged with bribery, conspiracy and introduction of contraband to a correctional facility stemming. Pierre is currently on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of both a criminal and internal investigation.

Prince Johnson is currently housed at the Raymond Detention Center awaiting trial for an unrelated charge of prescription forgery. In addition, he has been charged with bribery, conspiracy and introduction of contraband to a correctional facility.