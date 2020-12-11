Three additional coronavirus cases reported in Clinton Public Schools

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting one student and two district employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

One student at Lovett, one district employee at Clinton Park and one district employee at Clinton Junior High School make up the three reported cases. School administrators at each campus have completed contact tracing and have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These three cases bring CPSD’s total positive cases to 89 since the start of school on August 13.

The district said it will continue to follow health and safety guidelines provided by the Centers of Disease Control and MSDH.

LATEST STORIES: