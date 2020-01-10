Three arrested after car chase in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The McComb Police Department arrested a man and two teens after a police chase. The chase happened on January 9, 2020.
Investigators said a 2005 Chevy Cobalt was taken from the Quick Cash on Highway 51. Officers located the vehicle traveling south on Elmwood Street, and the chase started.
Investigators said several juveniles and 18-year-old Nijoual White were inside the car. Their vehicle reportedly crashed, and the suspects ran away. Officers were able to arrested two of the teens and White at the scene.