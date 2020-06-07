Three arrested after shots fired outside Vicksburg restaurant

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people have been arrested in Vicksburg following an altercation that involved shots being fired outside of a restaurant.

Officers were called to Jacques’ Restaurant at 1306 Washington Street for a reported disturbance shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, investigators learned a fight started inside the bar. Shots were later fired outside the building.

Jacob Daniel Morgan, 30, has been charged with discharging a weapon in the city limits, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and public drunkenness. Morgan is currently being held without bond in the Issaquena County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

Jacob Daniel Morgan

Hillary Anne Sellars

Hillary Anne Sellars, 31, was arrested for disorderly conduct. She was released on bond. Jeffrey James, 41, was arrested for disturbing the peace and was also released on bond.

According to Chief Milton Moore, Jacques’ is currently closed until restaurant management meets with city officials to discuss security considerations to help prevent incidents like this in the future.