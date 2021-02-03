Three arrested for armed robbery in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department arrested three suspects in connection to an armed robbery on Monday, February 1.

Officers responded to the robbery just after 1:30 a.m. at Motel 6 along I-20 Frontage Road. The male victim said that two males and a female had robbed him at gunpoint, taking his wallet with $600.00.

All three appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, before Judge Penny Lawson.

Keion Jones

Sushanna Smith

Chicolby Johnson

Keion Jones, 28, of Vicksburg, was charged with one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. He is being held on a $170,000 bond.

Sushanna Smith, 46, of Vicksburg, was charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact. She appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court where her bond was set at $20,000. She will be bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Chicolby Johnson, 31, of Vicksburg, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact. His bond was set at $2,500 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.