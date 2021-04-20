Three arrested in connection to auto burglaries in Adams County in past two years

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies and Natchez police arrested three suspects in connection to at least 25 auto burglaries in the Montebello area over the last two years.

Gabriel “Luke” Schofield was arrested on Friday, April 16, and charged with two counts of auto burglary, one count of attempted auto burglary, and possession of a stolen weapon.

Investigators said Schofield was in possession of a firearm that was stolen from a vehicle on Esparo Drive on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 during a traffic stop on Highway 84. Deputies were also able to locate the clothing worn by Schofield, in his bedroom, that he was wearing when he burglarized one another car at 200 Esparo and attempted to break into a second vehicle at the same address.

Gabriel “Luke” Schofield

Brent Thibodeaux

Sela Naff

Brent Thibodeaux and Sela Naff, were both charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the auto burglaries because of their involvement with Schofield.