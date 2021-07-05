Three arrested in Natchez for shooting incident

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested three suspects in connection to a weekend shooting. The shooting happened near Watts Avenue on Saturday, July 3.

According to the Natchez Democrat, no one was injured during the shooting. When officers arrived, they arrested Ronnie Thompson, Jaheim R. Johnson and a teenager. Officers also recovered three AR-15s, a Glock 30 and a Glock 3.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the teen was charged with being in the possession of a stolen firearm. Thompson and Johnson were both charged with discharging of firearms within city limits.