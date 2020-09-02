Three arrested in two separate sexual battery cases in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested three suspects in connection to two separate sexual battery cases.

In the first case, Larry Lewis, Jr., 36, has been charged with sexual battery of a minor. Investigators said the incident happened last month and involved a juvenile female.

In the second case, police arrested two suspects. Craig Moore, 37, was charged with sexual battery of a minor, related to encounters involving a juvenile female. Destaney Clayton, 28, was charged with felony child neglect related to the same juvenile.

