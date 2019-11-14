Three burglary suspects found hiding behind Utica home

UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested three suspects for a house burglary on Broadwater Road in Utica. Investigators said the crime happened just after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Michael Huff, children, who were returning home from school, found their front door kicked open and items missing. Around the same time, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a witness. The witness reportedly saw a blue pickup leaving the home and a man running from the same location.

With the assistance of Metro One, three suspects were spotted hiding behind a home on Boyd Road. One of them matched the description of the man seen running from the property. Deputies were able to arrest all three suspects. They were also able to recover most of the stolen property.

The suspects are identified as 34-year-old Joshua Mohon of Clinton, 42-year-old Marcus Redmond of Utica, and 31-year-old Zachary Mott of Jackson. They are all charged with house burglary. The suspects are being held at the Raymond Detention Center awaiting their court appearance.