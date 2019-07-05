Three-car crash kills one on I-20 West in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly three-vehicle accident on I-20 West near State Street.

Details are emerging about events surrounding a deadly three-car collision on I-20 early this morning.

Jackson police say the accident happened around 2 am. That’s when a small sedan hit a bridge barrier and stopped in a lane of traffic. A second car stopped and two people got out to help the driver. That’s when a third vehicle hit both cars killing one person and injuring another.

Brittany Brown witnessed the crash. She was driving along I-20 when traffic came to an abrupt halt.

“When we were pulling up to the scene it was more so the crash ending or stopping. Everybody had hit. There were two individuals on the ground. When we stopped we were like oh my gosh is this an accident? We didn’t realize at first. The first thing I said was someone is on the ground.”

A fifty-four-year-old woman died at the scene and a fifty-two-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition at an area hospital.

At this time, no charges have been filed.



