Three confirmed coronavirus cases in Tennessee

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJTV)- Officials in Memphis and Nashville confirmed the area’s first case of the coronavirus Sunday morning in a press conference.

This makes a total of three cases in Tennessee so far. The illness has reached Shelby County, Williamson County and Davidson County.

The adult patient in Memphis was being treated at Baptist Hospital and was in good condition. The patient had traveled outside the state, but not outside the country.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department, said the tests came back positive from the state’s lab Saturday and the results will be forwarded to the CDC.

People who came in contact with the patient are being identified and will be quarantined and monitored daily for 14 days, she said.

“From our opinion, there is no risk to the public at large,” Haushalter said.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said county government had adjusted its policies to allow any workers who might have symptoms of illness to stay home, and he encouraged private employers to do the same.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Metro health leaders also confirmed the first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Davidson County Sunday.

Health leaders said the patient is an adult female Nashville resident who is self-isolated at home and the case is not believed to be travel related. The woman does not have a child enrolled in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Mayor Cooper says no major events are cancelled. City leaders are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and the Tennessee Department of Health.