Three criminal trials underway at Hinds County Circuit Court

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said the State of Mississippi is conducting three criminal trials before the Hinds County Circuit Court this week.

In the first case, Frederick Levy has been accused of aggravated assault. Prosecutors said he bludgeoned and stabbed his wife with a knife.

In the second case, Hector Alvarado has been charged with murder in the death of Sukhjinder Sing, the owner of the Citgo on Raymond Road. The shooting happened in February 2018. Prosecutors said Alvarado also fired multiple shots at store employee, Jeremy Woods.

In the third case, Amber Turnage has been charged with sexual battery. Turnage, a former teacher at Provine High School, was accused of having a sexual relationship with a then 17-year-old student. She was arrested in 2017.