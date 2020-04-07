Three fatally stabbed at Knoxville truck stop, suspect shot and killed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A stabbing suspect was shot and killed after fatally stabbing three women and hospitalizing a fourth at a Knoxville truck stop early Tuesday.

A report of a stabbing at the truck stop at 7210 Strawberry Plains Pike was made just before 7 a.m. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed three female victims were fatally stabbed and another woman was transported to a nearby hospital. The condition of the hospitalized individual is unknown at the time.

The male stabbing suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement, TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said. Upon arrival, officers observed at least one person with stab wounds outside of the store. A man, armed with a knife and identified by witnesses as the suspect, was also observed in the parking lot.

Officers confronted the individual who refused to drop the weapon. At some point during the encounter, one of the officers fired shots, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will launch a probe into the officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

LATEST STORIES: