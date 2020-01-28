Three females arrested for carjacking, robbing teen in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Byram Police Department arrested three suspects for an armed carjacking and robbery that happened on January 14, 2020.

Investigators said a teen reported he was carjacked and robbed by three women near the Walmart parking lot. Before the incident, police said the teen arranged to meet the suspects near the entrance to Spring Lake Apartments on Siwell Road.

During the meeting, one of the women showed a handgun and forced the victim from his vehicle, taking personal effects and cash from him.

The armed suspect jumped into another vehicle with two other suspects and fled. Another suspect got away in the victim’s vehicle.

Police arrested 19-year-old Cashira Thornburg, 18-year-old Jakavian Holden and a juvenile female. A fourth suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

Cashira Thornburg

Jakavian Holden