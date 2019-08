The Hinds County Sheriff's Department is investigating an accident that injured three people.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an accident that injured three people.

The crash happened on Old Highway 80 near Champion Hill Road Wednesday night.

According to deputies, a Honda Accord and a Chrysler 200 collided on the road. Three people from the Honda were taken to local hospitals, and no one inside the Chrysler was transported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.