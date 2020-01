COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Facebook page, three inmates escaped the Covington County Jail Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

The inmates are Christopher Love, Alex Knight and Dillion Parr. Investigators said their direction of travel in unknown.

Christopher Love

Alex Knight

Dillion Parr

If you know where they are, contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.