JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is working to find three burglary suspects.

The men are accused of burglarizing the Family Dollar located at 3100 Northside Drive. The incident happened on December 25, 2019.

#JPD needs help identifying these 3 males, wanted for burglarizing the Northside Dr. Family Dollar located in the 3100 block, on Christmas Day of 2019. Recognize them?? Call #CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Reward of up to $2500 cash is possible. #CashforClues #JPDWanted pic.twitter.com/VXDwf9itNW — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) January 28, 2020

If you know who the men are, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a $2,500 reward.