Three officers charged with second-degree murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Three police officers are now charged with second-degree murder.
The indictment papers show Desmond Barney, Anthony Fox, and Lincoln Lampley
are charged. The documents say they pulled 62-year old George Robinson
out of his car, body slammed him head first into the pavement, kicked and hit him several times. The coroner ruled his death a homicide due to blunt force trauma. While Robinson’s family says the charges are progress. The officers’ attorneys say they are not guilty.
Lincoln and Lampley’s bond was set at $100, 000.
Fox’s is at $250,000.
The officers’ attorneys say Fox and Barney are working at the Clinton Police Department, and Lampley is still with JPD. A statement from the hinds county district attorney says in part quote:
“The public is reminded that an indictment is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.”

