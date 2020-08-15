Three officers charged with second-degree murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Three police officers are now charged with second-degree murder.

The indictment papers show Desmond Barney, Anthony Fox, and Lincoln Lampley

are charged. The documents say they pulled 62-year old George Robinson

out of his car, body slammed him head first into the pavement, kicked and hit him several times. The coroner ruled his death a homicide due to blunt force trauma. While Robinson’s family says the charges are progress. The officers’ attorneys say they are not guilty.

Lincoln and Lampley’s bond was set at $100, 000.

Fox’s is at $250,000.

The officers’ attorneys say Fox and Barney are working at the Clinton Police Department, and Lampley is still with JPD. A statement from the hinds county district attorney says in part quote:

“The public is reminded that an indictment is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.”