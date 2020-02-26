Three others arrested in shooting that killed 2 Alcorn State students

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed two Alcorn State University students.

Calrton Hall and Vontavious Green have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Their bond has been set at $200,000 each. Damius Madison is also in custody and charges are pending against him.

  • Carlton Hall
  • Vontavious Green
  • Damius Madison

The shooting happened on Monday, February 17, in Claiborne County. The victims have been identified as 22-year-old James Carr of Itta Bena and 19-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh of Pennsylvania.

Tahir Fitzhugh (left) and James Carr (right)

20-year-old Jerrell Davis of Natchez is charged with two counts of murder in the case. His bond was set at $2 million.

