Three others arrested in shooting that killed 2 Alcorn State students

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed two Alcorn State University students.

Calrton Hall and Vontavious Green have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Their bond has been set at $200,000 each. Damius Madison is also in custody and charges are pending against him.

Carlton Hall

Vontavious Green

Damius Madison

The shooting happened on Monday, February 17, in Claiborne County. The victims have been identified as 22-year-old James Carr of Itta Bena and 19-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh of Pennsylvania.

Tahir Fitzhugh (left) and James Carr (right)

20-year-old Jerrell Davis of Natchez is charged with two counts of murder in the case. His bond was set at $2 million.

Video Courtesy: Josh McCraine