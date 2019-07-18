Three people charged with trying to smuggle contraband into Hinds County Detention Center

Three people are charged with attempting to smuggle contraband into the Hinds County Detention Center.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says a man carrying a duffle bag was arrested by the Jackson Police Department on July 7th as he walked towards the Hinds County Detention Center on Highway 18.

While searching the duffle bag, police found a firearm, knives, tobacco, wrapping paper, six cell phones, chargers, and other contraband. The man, identified as Frederick Robinson, says he was planning to take the contraband to the detention center and was arrested.

After an investigation by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, investigators found that two other people were connected to the contraband.

Sheriff Mason says Chandra Harper was arrested for her part in the plan to deliver the contraband to her son Jarvis, who is currently serving time at the detention center.

Jarvis Harper will now face additional charges including conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

Chandra Harper is facing multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a correctional facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.

Fredrick Robinson has been charged with multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in a correctional facility as well as conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.

In a statement, Sheriff Mason says: “Getting caught up with inmates will get you locked up with inmates. Bringing weapons and drugs to my jail jeopardizes the safety of both, inmates and employees. “

Jarvis and Chandra Harper, along with Robinson are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.