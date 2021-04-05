Three polling places change locations in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Voters in the Pine Belt will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, to vote in the municipal primary elections.

In Hattiesburg, voters are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines at the polls. They will also be required to show photo identification.

This year, Hattiesburg voters in three municipalities will vote at different polling locations.

Voters in the Highland precinct of Ward 1 will vote at The Longleaf Trace Gateway Building.

Voters in the Kamper Precinct of Ward 4 will vote at the Hardy Street Baptist Church Activity Building.

Voters in the USO precinct of Ward 2 will vote at Eureka School.

“I always vote. It is my right that so many people have fought and died for. It is an obligation and commitment, hopefully believe that the only way to make the democratic system work is by voting,” said Sandra Thompson, who is a voter.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.