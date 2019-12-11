Three sentenced in 2017 Christmas present burglary

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men of Grenville will spend some time behind bars for burglarizing a Greenville home in 2017 and stealing gifts from under a man’s Christmas tree.

Bill Ray Walker, Antonio Jones, and Sakool Wilson were sentenced Tuesday on one charge each of house burglary.

Billy Ray Walker

Thirty-seven-year-old Walker, who has two prior felony convictions for house burglary, was sentenced as a habitual offender to 23 years with five years suspended, 18 years to serve, and five years post-release supervision. He was also sentenced to five years for conspiracy that will run concurrently with the house burglary conviction.

Antonio Jones

Twenty-seven-year-old Jones who has two prior felony convictions for house burglary and was sentenced to 20 years to serve as a habitual offender.

Sakool Wilson

Twenty-seven-year-old Wilson was sentenced to 10 years to serve.

All three defendants were ordered to pay restitution to both the insurance company and the victim. Split evenly among the defendants, restitution to the insurance company totals $23,581.76 and $12,649.51 to the victim. Each defendant must pay $500 to Victims’ Compensation Fund as well as court costs.

“Burglars are greedy criminals, but stealing from an innocent person during the holidays is even worse,” Attorney General Hood said. “Thanks to Judge Hines for the strong sentencings. I hope that closing this case brings the victim holiday cheer that was previously stolen from him and his family.”